National Guard Soldiers Destroyed Over 100 Russian Tanks In January

Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Since the beginning of the year, more than 100 units of military equipment, namely tanks, have been destroyed by the guardsmen. As many 38 units have been neutralized in the past week. Other heavy equipment, vehicles, etc. is also being destroyed," he noted.

According to Muzychuk, Russia has increased the use of armored vehicles in the Lyman and Kupiansk sectors in recent weeks, with positional battles taking place there.

"As for the overall situation, 70 combat engagements took place over the past day, almost half of them in the Avdiivka sector and the Marinka area. The intensity with which the enemy is attempting to storm our positions is quite high," said Muzychuk.

As reported, in the Avdiivka sector, the National Guard destroyed Russia's advanced Proryv tank worth $4.5 million.

