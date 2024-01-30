LIVE UPDATES: Israel Undercover Operatives Kill Three In West Bank Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers stormed a hospital Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, and opened fire inside the wards of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, killing three.

The Palestinian Health Ministry condemned the raid and called on the international community to pressure Israel's military to halt such operations in hospitals. A hospital spokesperson said there was no exchange of fire, indicating that it was a targeted killing.

CCTV footage of a deadly raid by undercover Israeli troops at the Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by UGC / AFP)

Security footage from the hospital that circulated on social media showed about a dozen undercover forces, most of them armed, dressed as women or hospital staff in scrubs or white doctor's coats. One in a surgical mask carried a rifle in one arm and a folded wheelchair in the other. The forces were seen patting down one man who kneeled against a wall, his arms raised.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[3pm Doha Time] Qatari plane carrying aid for Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt

A Qatar Armed Forces plane arrived in the city of Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 42 tonnes of aid. Read more

[2pm Doha Time] Health Ministry: Israeli forces tighten siege of Nasser Hospital in Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza says Israeli forces have intensified their blockade on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis for the second week.

In a statement, the ministry said that the electrical generators at the hospital will stop within two days due to fuel shortages.

“The Israeli occupation places 150 medical personnel, 450 wounded, and 3,000 displaced people under targeting,” the ministry said, warning that the food for medical stand, patients and the displaced has run out.

[1:30pm Doha Time] Iran says Israel's hospital raid should 'alarm' the world

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani has strongly condemned the deadly Israeli raid on the Ibn Sina Hospital.

“Countries and international organisations are expected to not remain indifferent to this terrorist move and identify this barbaric act – which can create the grounds for normalising organised terrorism – as a warning alarm for the global community and strongly condemn it,” he said in a statement.

Kanani referred to the three killed at the hospital as“injured Palestinians”.

[1pm Doha Time] CPJ: The Gaza war is the deadliest for journalists

The head of the Committee to Protect Journalists, Judy Ginsburg, has told Al Jazeera that the body has called on Israel to investigate accusations of crimes against journalists in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel's war on Gaza is more deadly to journalists than any previous war,” Ginsburg said.

According to the government media office in Gaza, the number of journalists killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of its war on October 7 had risen to 122.

[12:30pm Doha Time] Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza reaches 26,751

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says the number of Palestinians killed by Israel since October 7 has risen to 26,751. At least 65,636 Palestinians have been wounded.

In the past 24 hours, 114 Palestinians were killed and 249 injured, the ministry added

[12pm Doha Time] Israeli allegations against UNRWA a 'distraction', WHO says

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to continue funding the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), calling Israeli allegations against the UN body a“distraction” from the war in Gaza.



Palestinian men and children gather for a demonstration in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30, 2024, calling for continued international support to UNRWA. (Photo by AFP)

“The discussion right now is much of a distraction of what is going on every day, every hour in Gaza,” WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Lindmeier was referring to recent allegations by Tel Aviv that some UNRWA staff were involved in the cross-border attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7.

Arguing that while these claims should be investigated, he said they currently serve as a“distraction”, from measures preventing an entire nation's access to food, water and electricity.

They also distract from the“continuous shelling” of Palestinians in Gaza, even in designated safe areas, as well as from attacks on“shelters, schools, hospitals”, he added.

At least 12 countries - Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Finland, Australia, UK, Netherlands, US, France, Austria, and Japan - have suspended funding for UNRWA, which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

[12pm Doha Time] Red Crescent: Contact still lost with paramedics who went to rescue trapped girl in Gaza City

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society says that contact remains lost with the ambulance team who went on a mission to rescue a six-year-old girl trapped in a car with her dead family around her.

Hind Rajab's father and four siblings were killed in their car by Israeli forces on Monday. She remains the sole survivor but there are no further details about her condition or the medical team.

“Information about them remains unknown, and we feel extremely concerned about their fate and whether they succeeded in evacuating her or not,” PRCS said.

[11:30am Doha Time] UN Security Council to hold consultation session on Gaza

The UN Security Council will hold a closed consultation session on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The chief humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, will brief members of the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.

On Wednesday, the Security Council will hold a session, at the request of Algeria, to discuss the order issued by the International Court of Justice to Israel to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.