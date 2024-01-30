On, The Sports Shoe Disrupter Hotfooting It Towards Leisure

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text">The Swiss start-up brand has grown rapidly with its revolutionary designs of high-performance sports footwear.



This content was published on January 30, 2024 - 11:45 Grace Cook, Financial Times

Ordinarily, a shoe with holes in the soles would be primed for the dustbin. But On, the Swiss sports brand launched in 2010, has turned that irregular aesthetic into a multibillion-dollar USP - its signature crater-soled sneakers made 95% of the company's $1.5 billion sales in the first nine months of 2023.