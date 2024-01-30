(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presentation to address inquiries commonly received by institutional investor community since NASDAQ listing

RENO, Nev., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

American Battery Technology Company

(ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT ), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its first-of-kind low-cost and low-environmental impact technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, to host a company overview presentation on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm ET to introduce new members of the expanded investment community to the company.

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert, joined by CFO Jesse Deutsch and director of Investor Relations Anthony Young, will provide a company overview and answer Analyst questions.

Those interested in viewing the Livestream can visit: American Battery Technology Company Livestream January 2024.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries.

Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

