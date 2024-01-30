(MENAFN- Priyansh Jadhav ) Mumbai, January 29, 2024: Philips India, a global leader in health technology and innovations, is delighted to introduce a pioneering breakthrough in hairstyling – the country’s first hair straightener designed to style with no heat damage, the Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology. This unique straightener boasts of specially designed serum strips infused with hair nourishing ingredients, Vitamin E and Moroccan Argan oil along with Kerashine care that help style and nourish hair while protecting them from heat damage. This technology locks in moisture that is usually lost due to heat and gives nourished, healthy-looking hair.



Commenting on the new launch, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head- Personal Health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “Embodying our commitment to continuous innovation and consumer well-being, the introduction of the Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology marks a very big milestone in our journey at Philips. In line with our purpose of empowering young Indian consumers to care for their specialness, we are committed to delivering technology that not only meets but exceeds the evolving and intricate needs of our consumers. The Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology, proudly 'Made in India,' incorporates cutting-edge technology, offering a superior hair nourishing and styling experience without compromising on hair quality and health. Our brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt personifies the spirit of effortless style and resonates with the empowered individuals we aim to serve. With our campaign, we want to convey the transformative experience of using NourishCare Technology, where styling and hair protection coexist seamlessly.”



Today we are launching our campaign film, that captures the key consumer barrier of heat damage due to styling and how our innovative technology addresses this and brings joy to our consumers. With Alia being the face of the campaign, it simply adds a touch of glamour with authenticity and credibility for – ‘No heat damage. Just gorgeous, straight hair’.



Alia Bhatt, Brand Ambassador of Philips Beauty elaborates on the launch of Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology, “As someone who believes self-expression is really an important layer of who I am, being the face of the much-awaited launch of Philips NourishCare Hair Straightener fills me with excitement. More than just a styling tool, it’s a statement urging everyone to effortlessly embrace their unique style without the constant worry of heat damage. Philips, at the forefront of innovation rooted in consumer needs, also sets a great example of the amalgamation of beauty with technology that truly cares and the TVC reflects exactly this. Here's to styling with care with Philips and celebrating individuality.”



This cutting-edge device not only delivers an unparalleled nourishing and styling experience but also serves as a testament to pioneering innovation by enabling styling without heat damage. This unique technology forms a protective coating on hair to prevent water loss caused due to heat and hence locks in moisture. The inclusion of serum strips enriched with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E and Moroccan Argan Oil along with Kerashine care provides the ultimate styling experience with a result of softer, smoother, shinier and healthy-looking hair . The straightener comes with easy clip-on, clip off heat resistant brackets and replaceable serum strips uniquely designed to work with this straightener. The replaceable serum strips will be available for repurchase separately.





