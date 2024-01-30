Mass Notifications Systems Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$30.558 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 22.81%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The mass notifications systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.81% from US$7.251 billion in 2022 to US$30.558 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mass notifications systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.81% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$30.558 billion by 2029.Mass notification systems play an important role in addressing natural disasters by providing timely and critical information to the affected population and the increasing number of natural disasters is a major driving force behind the growth of the mass notification system market. For instance, In 2022, the Emergency Event Database captured 387 natural hazards and disasters worldwide, claiming 30,704 lives and affecting 185 million people and economic losses totaled approximately US$ 223.8 billion.A mass notification system is a communication platform that allows organizations to quickly and efficiently distribute important information to a large number of people simultaneously. It is commonly used in emergencies such as natural disasters, cyber & security threats, or critical incidents, where timely communication has the potential to save lives and prevent additional damage.Numerous product launches and collaborations are occurring in the market, propelling the growth of the mass notification systems market. For instance, in June 2023, Crisis24 launched an unbeatable mass notification system for the TopoONE critical event management platform. It provides seamless access to multiple communication channels, allowing for quick escalation and action. Additionally, in July 2023, Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM) announced Hyper-Reach, a new mass notification alert system that will bring life-saving capabilities. This system is intended for public safety and uses a combination of phone calls, text messages, and email to quickly notify of hazardous and urgent situations.Access sample report or view details:The mass notifications systems market, based on components is segmented into two main categories namely software, and services. Software is a popular component in the mass notification system market, as it allows for seamless communication and delivery of emergency alerts and messages. It is intended to efficiently manage and distribute notifications via a variety of channels, including mobile devices, desktops, email, SMS, voice calls, social media , and more. It frequently includes features like message templates, multi-channel delivery options, real-time reporting, and integration with other systems for automated alerts and accounts for a major share of the mass notification system market.The mass notifications systems market, based on application is segmented into three main categories namely integrated public alert and warning (IPAW), interoperable emergency communication (IEC), and business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR). Integrated Public Alert and Warning is the most widely used application in the mass notification system. IPAW is a comprehensive system that allows authorities to alert and warn the public during emergencies and critical events. It uses a variety of communication channels, including broadcast media, cell phones, and the internet, to effectively reach a large audience and therefore accounts for a major share of the mass notification system market.The mass notifications systems market, based on end-users is segmented into seven main categories namely corporate, education, energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, aerospace & defense, government, and others. Government organizations are typically the primary end users of mass notification systems. These systems are widely used by governments across all levels (local, regional, and national) to send critical alerts, emergency messages, and other important notifications to a large number of people within their jurisdiction. They enable the timely distribution of information in a variety of situations, including natural disasters, public safety emergencies, and civic events. Hence, contributing to the growth of the mass notification system market.North America is expected to account for a significant share of the mass notifications systems market due to the increasing number of natural disasters in the region. For instance, according to the Nation Centers for Environmental Information, in 2023, there were 28 confirmed weather and climate disasters affecting the United States, with each resulting in losses exceeding $1 billion.The research includes coverage of Everbridge, Alert Media, Inc., Alertus Technologies LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, OnSolve, Singlewire Software, LLC, BlackBerry Limited, Pocketstop, LLC, and Airbus are significant market players in the mass notifications systems market.The market analytics report segments the mass notifications systems market using the following criteria:.By ComponentoSoftwareoServices.By ApplicationoIntegrated Public Alert and Warning (IPAW)oInteroperable Emergency Communication (IEC)oBusiness Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR).By End-UseroCorporateoEducationoEnergy & UtilitiesoHealthcare & Life SciencesoAerospace & DefenseoGovernmentoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Everbridge.Alert Media, Inc..Alertus Technologies LLC.Rave Mobile Safety.OnSolve.Singlewire Software, LLC.BlackBerry Limited.Pocketstop, LLC.AirbusExplore More Reports:.Mobile Advertising Market:.Virtual Tour Software Market:.Application Development Software Market:

