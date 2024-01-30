Odisha Govt To Host STARTUP UTSAVV 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Odisha, Jan 30 (KNN) Startup Odisha, an initiative by the MSME Department of the Government of Odisha, is gearing up for a spectacular celebration, STARTUP UTSAVV 2024.

Dedicated to recognising and celebrating the state's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, the event is scheduled for January 31st, 2024.

The event aims to be a grand affair with awards, felicitations, and significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) signings with industry leaders like ICAI, NIF, ISBA, and NRDC.

The event's agenda includes diverse sessions such as "Ask Me Anything," Blockchain Ecosystem of India, Design Thinking Masterclass, Academic Institution & Incubators Role Masterclass, Innovation & Technology Session, and Entrepreneurship Institutional Support Session, along with success stories by Odisha startups.

Eminent dignitaries expected at the event include Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon'ble Minister, Dept. of Industry, Energy, and MSME, Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chief Advisor Govt. Odisha, Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha, and other key figures.

These leaders will address the audience, sharing insights into the state's commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

The celebration at STARTUP UTSAVV 2024 will particularly focus on acknowledging the achievements of Incubator of the Year, Supportive Incubator of the Year, and Emerging Incubator of the Year.

It will also recognise externally funded startups, top innovators from Odisha Startup Yatra and Odisha Startup Xpress, and reward the top ten innovators from each program.

Adding excitement to the event, the launch of Startup Yatra Booklets and Brochures will take place.

The program will also highlight student-led enterprises, women-led startups, and showcase the accomplishments of 122 Startup Odisha Grantees from 2022-23 and 51 Startup Odisha Grantees from 2023-24.

Launched in 2016 by the MSME Department, Govt. of Odisha, Startup Odisha is a catalyst for the state's startup ecosystem.

Guided by the Odisha Startup Policy-2016, it aims to make Odisha a leading startup hub, fostering inclusive entrepreneurship.

With over 1800 startups supported, including 40 per cent led by women, Startup Odisha provides financial grants, subsidised incubation, and exposure to national and international events.

Equipped with top-notch facilities like O-Hub, it strives to register a minimum of 5000 startups by 2025.

Recognised as a top-performing startup hub for three years, Startup Odisha is shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape.

(KNN Bureau)