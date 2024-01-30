CoorB, For Financial Technology, Launches Its Operations In Three Key Markets In The Middle-East

(MENAFN- JSPR) CoorB, the company specializing in information technology and digital financial services, has just announced the launch of its operations in three key markets in the Middle East and Africa: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its cost-efficient solutions, CoorB aims to assist these markets in rapidly transforming into digital economies and enhance the digital presence of banks and financial institutions.

The expansion strategy in the Middle East and Africa is powered by the expertise of its founding partners, which extends over 40 years in the technology and digital financial services sectors across more than 10 markets around the globe, including the US, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is backed by a sizable infrastructure encompassing more than 500 specialized experts.

The ownership structure of CoorB is divided among three main shareholders:

CME has 40 years of experience in providing enterprise-grade technology solutions. The company has worked with over 100 clients worldwide, including top Fortune 500 companies, and serves 80 million users on a daily basis.

Yasser Zaidan has over three decades of experience in entrepreneurship, strategic planning, product innovation, and customer experience.

Ahmed Gaber has over two decades of experience in the financial technology sector, notably in GCC countries, the Middle East, and North Africa. He also held major roles at Visa and The ENTERTAINER.

Through its collaboration with governmental organizations, banks, non-banking financial institutions, and mobile network operators, CoorB aims to accelerate digital transformation, enhance business growth and efficiency, create comprehensive digital platforms, automate operations, leverage data and analytics to provide insights for informed decision-making, improve user experience, and offer innovative solutions for mobile operators in the financial sector. CoorB also delivers security and compliance solutions, as part of its offerings.

Carole Alsharabati, Chairperson of CoorB's Board of Directors, stated: "We are striving to develop sustainable and advanced technology in the Middle East that contributes to economic growth and development throughout the region. This can be achieved by combining the latest and greatest technologies with the next generation's vision for financial services." She added: "We create solutions that not only benefit businesses but also make a positive difference in the lives of people. With that, we envision a future where our innovations set new standards on a global scale."

Ahmed Gaber, CEO of CoorB, said: "We understand all the challenges and disparities facing the adoption of technology in businesses. Therefore, we specialize in building impactful digital solutions and modernizing the infrastructure of banks and financial sectors within weeks, without the need to replace their existing technological assets. This enables them to perform faster and more efficiently at significantly lower costs." He added: "We seek to overcome the limitations of legacy systems and leverage modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide clients with solutions and services that compete with the world's leading technology providers."





