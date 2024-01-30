Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City Announces the Return of Picnic Pantry to Elevate Saturdays’ Picnic Brunch Experience

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) 9 January 2024, Dubai, UAE – Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City announced today the highly anticipated return of the Saturday Picnic Brunch with the grand unveiling of Picnic Pantry 2.0.



This revamped experience promises to be an unparalleled culinary journey, offering guests the opportunity to create their own bespoke picnic baskets filled with BBQ favorites and delectable treats.



“We are delighted to bring back the Saturday Picnic Brunch with a fresh and exciting twist through the launch of Picnic Pantry 2.0. Set to redefine the Saturday picnic brunch, Picnic Pantry 2.0 provides a unique and interactive experience. From sizzling BBQ delights to mouthwatering desserts, the array of choices is bound to satisfy every palate,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.



To complement the culinary delights, guests can bask in an unmatched ambiance, complete with live music that sets the perfect mood for a leisurely afternoon. The picturesque views of the iconic Burj Khalifa add to the enchanting atmosphere, creating a dining experience like no other.



Pricing options for the Picnic Pantry 2.0 are designed to cater to various preferences:



- AED 265 per person with soft beverages

- AED 395 per person with house beverages

- AED 120 for children aged 6 to 12 years



The Picnic Pantry 2.0 will be available every Saturday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, ensuring that guests have ample time to indulge in the culinary delights and soak up the vibrant atmosphere.



Schmelter added: “Our guests can look forward to a truly immersive experience, creating their own culinary journey amidst the stunning backdrop of Burj Khalifa views and live music. We are confident that the revamped Picnic Pantry will become a must-attend event for those seeking a memorable weekend dining experience.”





