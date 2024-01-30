Buildasofa Transforms Custom Furniture Market: Affordable, Timely, And Nationwide

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Austin-based custom furniture company delivers custom sofas and sectionals with 8-week turnaround.

In exciting news BuildASofa , recently announced the launch of its revolutionary approach to the custom furniture market, providing affordable, tailor-made sofas and sectionals on a nationwide scale. Previously, the company could only offer this service to its local community. With a commitment to quality, reasonable prices, and quick delivery, BuildASofa is stepping onto the national landscape with a business model that transforms how customers select and acquire their furniture.

BuildASofa specializes in creating custom sofas and sectionals that cater to the unique living spaces of its clients. By offering a wide array of options, including the ability to alter dimensions and design details, the company empowers customers to personalize their furniture choices. Bryce, the company owner, commented, "BuildASofa offers custom sofas and sectionals made to fit our client's unique living spaces. Our orders can be customizable, with options to change dimensions, design details, and more."

The company takes pride in producing all its products in the United States, emphasizing quality craftsmanship and supporting the local economy.

Clients have praised BuildASofa for exceeding expectations. In a five-star review, a recent customer remarked, "BuildASofa surpassed my expectations in every way. Bryce was great to work with; he sent me swatches more than once when I wasn't seeing exactly the colors I wanted. BuildASofa made the changes I wanted, and they were delivered to me way before I expected them."

BuildASofa distinguishes itself with an impressive eight-week turnaround time from purchase to final delivery. This rapid timeline ensures customers enjoy customized furniture without prolonged waiting periods. The company offers nationwide delivery for just $199, with orders shipped from Southern California through a reliable national delivery partner.

In-home delivery services provided by BuildASofa go beyond the ordinary. Customers can expect the delivery company to handle everything from carrying the furniture into the room of choice, unwrapping items, installing legs, and attaching sectional pieces to disposing of all packaging materials. This hassle-free service aims to provide a seamless experience for customers.

BuildASofa's commitment to quality is evident in its use of 100% natural kiln-dried wood, 8-gauge sinuous steel springs in the decking, and high-density flame-retardant-free foam in the seats. The company reinforces arms and legs for added durability, backing its sofa frames with a lifetime guarantee against defects.

Notably, BuildASofa offers numerous customization options at no additional cost. From selecting from over 100 fabric options to choosing wood colors for legs and bases, customers can dream up their ideal piece, and BuildASofa brings it to life.

BuildASofa is poised to redefine the custom furniture market, making personalized, high-quality sofas and sectionals accessible to customers nationwide.

