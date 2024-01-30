Contingent Workforce Management Market To Surpass USD 438.71 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 11%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contingent Workforce Management Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Contingent Workforce Management Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latest released the research study on Global Contingent Workforce Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The Contingent Workforce Management Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The market report starts off by providing some fundamental details, such as industrial definitions, classifications, a variety of applications, and the Contingent Workforce Management industrial chain architecture. The study will assist industry participants and market consultants to understand the continuing structure of the Market. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The global Contingent Workforce Management market is anticipated to grow from USD 211.31 Billion in 2023 to USD 438.71 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Significant Players Covered in the Contingent Workforce Management Market Report:

SAP,Oracle,IBM,Workday,ADP,Randstad,ManpowerGroup,Upwork,Kelly Services,Fieldglass (SAP),Beeline (IQNavigator),Coupa,PRO Unlimited,Pontoon Solutions,Allegis Group,Talmix,Toptal,Contingent,Mavenlink,ZeroChaos, and Others.

Recent Developments:

October 18, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India. This body of work will aim to accelerate India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

November 17, 2023: SAP, the world leader in enterprise application software and cloud solutions today announced the winners of the 17th edition of SAP ACE Awards. 15 Indian enterprises who embraced business transformation with a 'digital-first' approach and prioritized ease of doing business in 2023 were facilitated for their steadfast commitment towards driving their business forward through innovation and technology.

Global Contingent Workforce Management Market Segmentation:

Contingent Workforce Management Market by Type, Value (USD Billion)

Permanent Staffing

Flexible Staffing

Contingent Workforce Management Market by End User Industry, Value (USD Billion)

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing- Automotive

Business/Professional Service

Others

Regional Analysis for Contingent Workforce Management Market:

North American (USA, Canada, North America, Mexico),

European (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy),

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Asian Countries, India, Southeast Asia),

South American (Brazil, Argentina ) , Colombia, etc.),

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Contingent Workforce Management market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. Due to its robust and dynamic labor market, North America has emerged as a leading region for the Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) market. Numerous factors, such as the growing gig economy, the growing demand for specialized skills, and the increasing adoption of flexible work arrangements, are driving the CWM market in North America. The quick development of technological platforms that make managing contingent labor easier is one of the main trends in the North American contingent workforce management market. These platforms help businesses effectively manage their contingent workforce by offering tools for hiring, onboarding, compliance management, and performance tracking.

Global Contingent Workforce Management Market Report: Key Features

– A comprehensive global and regional analysis of the Contingent Workforce Management market is also cited in this report.

– Provides detailed coverage of all industry segments in the Contingent Workforce Management market to evaluate potential trends, development strategies, and industry size estimations as of 2030.

– The report referred to an in-depth assessment of companies that function in the global Contingent Workforce Management market.

– Each industry participant's company profile includes industry portfolio examination, sales revenue, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

– Growth projections examine product segments and regions where industry-leading contributors should focus on investment trends, production/consumption ratios, and more.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Contingent Workforce Management Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the projected market size of the Contingent Workforce Management market by 2030?

What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for impending years?

What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Contingent Workforce Management market across different geographic?

Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

What is the moving and arising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

