Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market To Surpass USD 13.63 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 18%

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 -- Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The global automotive over-the-air update market size is projected to grow from USD 4.28 billion in 2023 to USD 13.63 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Significant Players Covered in the Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market Report:

Airbiquity Inc,Aptiv PLC,BlackBerry Limited,Continental AG,Denso Corporation,Excelfore Corporation,FOTA, Inc.,Garmin Ltd.,Green Hills Software LLC,HARMAN International,Infineon Technologies AG,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Qualcomm Incorporated,Robert Bosch GmbH,STMicroelectronics N.V.,Texas Instruments Incorporated,Vector Informatik GmbH,Verizon Communications Inc.,Visteon Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments:

January 23, 2024 – At leading international trade fairs such as IAA Mobility, Continental presents innovative technologies that set new standards. One topic of focus is sustainability. As early as 2021, the tire manufacturer focused on the use of silica from agricultural waste, polyester from recycled PET and other renewable and recyclable materials with the Conti Green Concept tire.

May 7, 2022 – DENSO Kirloskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. promoted DENSO's“Green” and“Peace of Mind” to Society by solving Water problem in nearby 3 Villages as our CSR activity. Supported neighboring Community by Ground water recharging for continuous availability, by use of Solar Energy to promote Carbon Neutral and commitment to SDGs.

Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market Segmentation:

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market by Technology

Software over-the-air (SOTA)

Firmware over-the-air (FOTA)

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis for Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market:

North American (USA, Canada, North America, Mexico),

European (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy),

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Asian Countries, India, Southeast Asia),

South American (Brazil, Argentina ) , Colombia, etc.),

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

China, with its fast increasing automobile industry and strong emphasis on technology innovation, was emerging as a prominent participant in the OTA update area. Chinese automakers and technology firms were progressively adding OTA capabilities into their vehicles, mirroring the wider worldwide trend toward linked and smart mobility. It is important to note that the OTA market dynamics might change, and new developments may have transpired after my previous update in January 2022. For the most recent and correct information on the leading region in the Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market as of 2024, I recommend studying recent industry studies, market evaluations, and news sources that give up-to-date insights into the automotive technology environment.

