Kerala News LIVE: Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case: Quantum Of Punishment To Be Pronounced Today

The leader of Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George to hold talks with central leadership to join the BJP today. The discussion is scheduled to be held this afternoon. At the same time, George clarified that the final decision has not been taken on whether to cooperate as a front or to leave the party and join BJP.

8:44 am: TN Gopakumar's 8th death anniversary:

7th Asianet News TG Award to be held today



Today marks the eighth anniversary of the cherished memories of TN Gopakumar, the revered editor whose profound influence continues to resonate throughout Malayalam visual media. Renowned for instilling the fundamental journalistic principle of standing with the afflicted, Gopakumar's absence remains a palpable void, yet to be filled in the hearts of many.

8:18 am: Two people found dead after being hit by a train in Kasaragod

Two people were found dead after being hit by a train in Kasaragod. The bodies of two men were found near the tracks. The dead have not been identified. It was concluded that they were hit by a goods train at 5.20 a.m. The police have reached the spot and are completing the inquest process. The bodies will be shifted to the hospital.

8:07 am:

Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case: Accused sentence to be pronounced today

The punishment for the accused in the murder case of Ranjith Sreenivasan will be pronounced today. The Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court Judge, VG Sreedevi, will pass the sentence at 11 a.m. The court had earlier found all 15 accused who were tried in the case to be guilty. The prosecution has argued that this is a rare case and that the maximum punishment should be given.

