Trifecta Records Welcomes Rising Hip Hop Sensation Bengy Cinco to its Roster

Trifecta Records, an innovative urban gospel recording label, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its family of talented artists. Hip Hop sensation Bengy Cinco has officially signed with Trifecta Records, marking a significant milestone in both the artist's career and the label's commitment to fostering groundbreaking, creative musical talent.

Bengy Cinco, known for his unique blend of lyrical prowess and artistic expression, is eager to make waves in the hip-hop scene with his distinctive style and authentic storytelling. With an impressive core of talents including acting, modeling, and music, his growing fan base is invited on the ride as Bengy Cinco elevates his career to new heights under the guidance and support of Trifecta Records.

The signing of Bengy Cinco aligns seamlessly with Trifecta Records' mission to discover and promote artists who produce uplifting music bearing the hallmark of quality. The label is embracing its purpose of nurturing raw talent and helping artists reach their full potential, making it a perfect home for Bengy Cinco's artistic vision.

"We are elated to welcome Bengy Cinco to the Trifecta Records family," said Christine Williams, Head of Artists Relations and Development for Trifecta Records. "Bengy's unique approach to hip hop and his undeniable talent make him a standout artist, and we are committed to providing the support and platform he deserves to reach new heights in his career."

Bengy Cinco expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I'm honored to be part of the Trifecta Records family. This is a significant step forward for my career, and I'm excited to collaborate with a team that truly understands and appreciates my art.

Together, we'll create something special."

Trifecta Records looks forward to working closely with Bengy Cinco on upcoming projects, including new music releases, collaborations, and live performances. Fans can expect a surge of fresh and captivating content as Bengy Cinco and Trifecta Records embark on this exciting journey together.

About Trifecta Records:

Trifecta Records is a North Carolina-based urban gospel record label committed to producing music that is“Saying Something” with innovative talent across the Urban Gospel and Alternative landscape. Trifecta Records continues to be a driving force in the music industry, consistently delivering groundbreaking and meaningful releases.