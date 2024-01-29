PACE's Resolution Mirrors Biased Political Interests - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The PACE's
(Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) decision reflects
skewed political interests, Azerbaijani member of Milli Majlis
(Parliament) deputy Emin Hajiyev told Trend .
"It is known that the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials were
not approved by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
at the winter session, and it was requested that our delegation's
voting rights be temporarily restricted. This is another campaign
of forces that failed to swallow the independent strategy,
triumphant victory, and complete restoration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty," he said.
Hajiyev noted that those who are trying to put pressure on the
Azerbaijani state should realize that these efforts will not bring
results. "This biased initiative was put forward in PACE by Frank
Schwabe, head of the Socialist group. PACE was unconcerned about
the fate of Azerbaijanis who were forced out of their native lands
at gunpoint nearly thirty years ago, but it is now raising the
issue of non-existent "violations" of human rights, such as the
alleged "forced eviction" of Armenian residents from Karabakh, who
in reality left willingly. PACE's activities demonstrate dishonesty
and political hypocrisy. Although this plan was proposed by a
German lawmaker, it is widely known that the structure's leaders
and France are intimately involved. France, which has failed in
foreign policy and lost its global authority, is attempting to put
pressure on our country through PACE," the MP added.
In conclusion, Hajiyev highlighted that these strategies of
foreign forces will not produce any outcomes. Azerbaijan conducts
an independent domestic and foreign policy, and such initiatives by
PACE and other forces have no bearing on Azerbaijan. The world has
once again experienced Azerbaijan's just position, will, and
tenacity.
To note, in response to the insufferable atmosphere of racism,
Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in PACE, the Azerbaijani
delegation has decided to suspend its activity and presence in PACE
for an indefinite period.
