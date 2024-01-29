Azerbaijan, World Bank View Countrywide Economic Development Priorities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan and
the World Bank (WB) have discussed priority tasks for the country's
economic development, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"During our meeting with Stefanie Stallmeister, the World Bank's
Country Manager for Azerbaijan, we focused on the subjects
specified in the Country Partnership Framework. We delved into the
steps implemented to address our country's economic growth
priorities and explored prospective paths for bilateral
collaboration," the publication reads.
Azerbaijan and the World Bank have worked together for more than
30 years. The group has funded 56 private sector development
initiatives totaling over $500 million, resulting in the creation
of around 4,000 jobs.
