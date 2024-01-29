               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, World Bank View Countrywide Economic Development Priorities


1/29/2024 9:35:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed priority tasks for the country's economic development, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Stefanie Stallmeister, the World Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan, we focused on the subjects specified in the Country Partnership Framework. We delved into the steps implemented to address our country's economic growth priorities and explored prospective paths for bilateral collaboration," the publication reads.

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have worked together for more than 30 years. The group has funded 56 private sector development initiatives totaling over $500 million, resulting in the creation of around 4,000 jobs.

