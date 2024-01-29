Voting Rights Of Azerbaijani Citizens Guaranteed In Netherlands - Diaspora Member

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens living in the Netherlands are fully guaranteed, Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the Netherlands and Belgium, Head of the House of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands, Elkhan Mirhashimli told the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

He stated that residents of Azerbaijan will freely exercise their right to vote in the upcoming extraordinary presidential election on February 7.

The coordinator stated that the Embassy of Azerbaijan is undertaking substantial awareness-raising initiatives in conjunction with the presidential election and that diaspora organizations are also assisting the embassy in this effort.

"We encourage our countrymen to actively participate in the election. Direct interactions as well as social media are used to raise awareness. The voting place is located in the Azerbaijan Embassy in The Hague. We believe that on election day, all of our countrymen will go to the polls and vote for a respectable candidate," Mirhashimli also said.

Besides, he emphasized that the upcoming presidential election is one of the most important events in the history of Azerbaijan.

"The presidential election, which will take place for the first time since Azerbaijan's full restoration of sovereignty, will be held across the republic's whole territory. On February 7, Azerbaijan will set an example for the rest of the globe with its democratic elections. Our experience with elections, the availability of well-developed electoral legislation, and the development of democratic traditions in the country provide grounds for saying so," the diaspora member added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

