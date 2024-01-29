Voting Rights Of Azerbaijani Citizens Guaranteed In Netherlands - Diaspora Member

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The voting rights
of Azerbaijani citizens living in the Netherlands are fully
guaranteed, Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis
in the Netherlands and Belgium, Head of the House of Azerbaijan in
the Netherlands, Elkhan Mirhashimli told the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
He stated that residents of Azerbaijan will freely exercise
their right to vote in the upcoming extraordinary presidential
election on February 7.
The coordinator stated that the Embassy of Azerbaijan is
undertaking substantial awareness-raising initiatives in
conjunction with the presidential election and that diaspora
organizations are also assisting the embassy in this effort.
"We encourage our countrymen to actively participate in the
election. Direct interactions as well as social media are used to
raise awareness. The voting place is located in the Azerbaijan
Embassy in The Hague. We believe that on election day, all of our
countrymen will go to the polls and vote for a respectable
candidate," Mirhashimli also said.
Besides, he emphasized that the upcoming presidential election
is one of the most important events in the history of
Azerbaijan.
"The presidential election, which will take place for the first
time since Azerbaijan's full restoration of sovereignty, will be
held across the republic's whole territory. On February 7,
Azerbaijan will set an example for the rest of the globe with its
democratic elections. Our experience with elections, the
availability of well-developed electoral legislation, and the
development of democratic traditions in the country provide grounds
for saying so," the diaspora member added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
