Dewan S. Khan, MD, An Internist In Private Practice

A committed internist, Dr. Khan works with patients at her private practice in the Woodbridge/Hopelawn area, where she continues to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of her patients. She also holds hospital privileges at Raritan Bay Hospital and JFK Hospital.

Before embarking on her professional journey, she received her medical degree from the Ranjpur Medical College in Bangladesh. Upon relocating to the United States, she completed her residency in internal medicine at the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

After completing her residency, Dr. Khan made the conscious decision to return to Central New Jersey, where she not only established her medical career but also created a nurturing environment for her family. Her dedication to the people of Monmouth and Middlesex counties is evident in her ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare.

Board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, her professional interests extend to obesity medicine, reflecting her commitment to addressing the diverse healthcare needs of her patients. Actively participating in the Obesity Medicine Association, she is on a path to achieving dual board certification in both internal medicine and obesity medicine.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

