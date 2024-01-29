RV Solar Power Hub Expands With New Office In Phoenix, Arizona

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Phoenix, Arizona Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

RV Solar Power Hub, a prominent resource for RV, motorhome, and camper van owners seeking the best RV solar panels for their vehicles, is excited to announce the opening of its new office and information center at 4747 N 22nd St in Phoenix, Arizona.

The primary focus of RV Solar Power Hub is to empower its readers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions when purchasing solar panels for their RVs. What sets RV Solar Power Hub apart is its team of independent solar panel experts, led by in-house specialist John McTominay.

John, an industry veteran with a wealth of experience in solar power, is passionate about helping RV enthusiasts achieve energy independence. He holds a Master's Degree from the University of Arizona in Electrical and Computer Engineering (focusing on Photovoltaic Solar Energy Systems) and boasts a comprehensive background in the solar industry. John leads the team in providing unbiased reviews and expert insights to guide readers in selecting the best solar panels for RV tailored to their needs.

RV Solar Power Hub's new office in Phoenix will serve as an information center where RV owners can engage with experts, gather insights, and explore the latest advancements in RV solar power technology in their newly opened demo room. The location aims to become a hub for the community interested in generating electricity using solar power for their vehicles. Especially for those seeking off-grid camping experiences.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Phoenix, Arizona, and expand our reach to better serve the RV community," says John, team leader at RV Solar Power Hub. "Our commitment to providing unbiased information and expert advice remains at the forefront, and we look forward to being a valuable resource for RV enthusiasts in their journey towards energy independence via RV solar panels.”

For more information about RV Solar Power Hub and its new office, visit