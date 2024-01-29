Look: World's Largest Lego Store In An Airport Opens At DXB

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Good news for all Lego fans in Dubai - the world's largest Lego store in an airport has officially opened at Dubai International Airport.

The store, opened by Lagardere Travel Retail in partnership with Lego Travel Retail, is located at the B Gates in Terminal 3. It spans 190 square meters and has been constructed to resemble giant Lego bricks. It also features interactive zones designed to stimulate creativity and engagement, inviting customers to explore the endless possibilities that the Lego universe has to offer.

As customers enter the store, they are greeted by an interactive experience where they can scan their hand on the Minifigure Scanner, instantly bringing to life the Lego Minifigure on the screen.

Within the store, customers can explore the wide range of both iconic and latest Lego sets, including favourite collections. The range has been curated to ensure there is something for all ages.

The store also features the Digibox, an augmented reality solution that brings Lego sets to life. Customers can present a creator set in front of the screen's camera, and a short animation of the set being built, causing movable elements to appear.

The store includes a mosaic wall of the iconic Dubai skyline, which took 134 hours of craftsmanship, and comprises 33,219 bricks and weighs 62 kilograms. Customers will also be able to see a 3D Lego pilot towering over 190cm. The pilot took 180 hours to construct, utilising 45,033 bricks and weighing 134 kilograms. Together, these impressive installations provide the perfect photo backdrop for travellers.

To mark World Lego Day and the official opening of the store at DXB, from January 25 to 28, passengers in Concourse B had the opportunity to meet the walkabout Lego pilot, and as part of the festivities, more than 1,000 Lego gifts were given away to travelers.

