Qatar-Based Former Indian National Badminton Player Manoj Sahibjan Undergoes Major Knee Surgery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Based Former Indian National Badminton Player Manoj Sahibjan underwent a major surgery on his right knee on January 18th, 2024 performed by Dr. David V Rajan at Ortho One Hospital in Coimbatore, India. The surgery was performed ahead of the player's planned comeback to the game. In 2003 he got injured in both of his knees and on November 2004, he underwent a major surgery on both knees which was done by David Sir. After the surgery, in 2008 he achieved District Championship Winner in Men Singles category competing against a highly competitive field of players in the Trivandrum District Kerala and achieved even more district winnings. He not only dominated district championships but also delivered impressive achievements in men singles at the state and national level. Despite turning 35, he made a significant impact in international performances which helped him to put his foot on the World Badminton Map and achieved BWF 554th Rank in Men Singles.

In 2021, after a span of 17 years, his racket hand biceps muscle got torn and shoulder cup was dislocated while playing and it was also Dr. David V Rajan who did the major surgery. After the surgery, he played in 2021 and became the winner of District and State in 35 plus category Men Singles. Finally, he represented Kerala in All India National Level and achieved bronze medal in 40 plus category in Men Singles.



Dr. David V Rajan

He truly believed, because of David Sir performed his surgery in 2004 and 2021, he was able to accomplish his achievements. His dream was to represent India in the World Championship in 40 plus category, but unfortunately, his knee got injured in 2023. On January 18th, 2024 he underwent a major surgery on his right knee and with the blessings of the Almighty, he was fortunate to have the same doctor David V Rajan as his surgeon once again. He is sincerely grateful to have David Sir as his esteemed physician through his three major surgeries over a span of 20 years gap. The doctor has advised him against playing aggressively due to the major surgery, however he remains confident in David Sir's expertise. He is confident and believes that he will make a speedy recovery and be able to resume his playing and achieve his dream.

Sahibjan believes Ortho One Hospital is the finest hospital he has encountered. "The moment we step inside the hospital, we are enveloped by a positive atmosphere. It is really impressive how the hospital treats all patients equally, without any discrimination. This makes the hospital even more remarkable. David Sir has helped so many players achieve their dreams through his treatment. We need more passionate, committed and talented doctors like him in the world," Sahibjan said.

Manoj Sahibjan is the founder and chief coach of NVBS (New Vision Badminton Sport), which is legally licensed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports in Qatar. He has successfully lead the organization for the past eight years with his wife Benazir by his side. The organization is consistently producing talented players at the district, state, national and international levels. Their partnership and dedication have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the ongoing success of NVBS.