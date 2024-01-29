Six Key Sectors To Drive India's $1 Trillion Export Goal By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN) India aims to achieve nearly 70 per cent of its USD 1 trillion goods export target by FY30 through six identified sectors, including electronics, engineering goods, textiles, marine & agriculture, toys, and pharmaceuticals.

A study by the commerce and industry ministry projects these sectors to contribute around USD 670 billion in exports by 2029-30, surpassing the FY23 goods export figure of USD 451.07 billion.

Despite toys being a smaller sector compared to engineering or electronics, notable growth has been observed, according to a government official.

Engineering goods, driven by drones, solar modules, turbo jets, auto components, electric vehicles, and parts, are expected to witness growth to USD 300 billion by FY30 from USD 107 billion in FY23.

Pharma exports, focusing on biosimilars and innovation drugs, are anticipated to rise from USD 25 billion to USD 57 billion in the same period.

Outbound shipments of electronics are projected to reach USD 100 billion by FY30, propelled by mobile phones, laptops, wearable electronics, and electronic accessories.

Similarly, total textile exports, led by readymade garments, technical and man-made fibre textiles, are expected to reach USD 97.7 billion in the next six years. Marine and agriculture product exports are estimated to hit USD 118 billion by FY30.

Untapped areas in Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are under consideration for area expansion under aquaculture.

Additionally, value-added items like canned and dried products are identified for export promotion, with a special focus on the food processing sector.

To boost toy exports, toy clusters in various locations, such as Channapatna in Karnataka, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh, and Jaipur in Rajasthan, have begun exploring international markets.

Furthermore, the commerce department expects India's ecommerce exports to reach USD 200 billion by FY30, driven by various products including Ayurvedic and organic items, spices, textiles, leather goods, handicrafts, personal care products, art, paintings, jewellery, auto parts, and electronic appliances.

(KNN Bureau)