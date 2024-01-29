A Comprehensive Guide To Your Dubai Tourist Visa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) StampThePassport is India's first and only hybrid (online and offline) visa application solution, StampThePassport is designed to simplify and expedite the visa application process. In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the intricacies of obtaining a Dubai Tourist Visa , ensuring that your journey to this extraordinary destination is smooth and hassle-free.

What is a Dubai Tourist Visa?

A Dubai Tourist Visa is an official authorization that allows Indians to visit Dubai, one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for a specific period and purpose – primarily for tourism. Issued by the UAE immigration authorities, the tourist visa permits visitors to explore the diverse attractions, cultural richness, and modern marvels that Dubai has to offer.

Types of Dubai Tourist Visas

StampThePassport understands that every traveller is unique, and so are their needs. To cater to various preferences, Dubai offers different types of tourist visas:

14-Day Tourist Visa

Entry Type: Single

Processing Time: Up to 4 Working Days

Stay Duration : 14 Days

Visa Validity: 60 Days

Cost : ₹ 6600



30-Day Tourist Visa

Entry Type: Single

Processing Time: Up to 4 Working Days

Stay Duration : 30 Days

Visa Validity : 60 Days

Cost : ₹ 6600



60-Day Tourist Visa

Entry Type: Single

Processing Time: Up to 4 Working Days

Stay Duration : 60 Days

Visa Validity : 60 Days

Cost : ₹ 10500

For those looking for more flexibility or planning multiple trips, there is an option to apply for a Multiple Entry Tourist Visa with additional charges. This allows travellers to enter and exit Dubai multiple times within the visa validity period, providing convenience for those with frequent travel plans.

Additionally, for individuals in a hurry or with last-minute travel arrangements, an Express Visa option is available. The Express Visa ensures a faster processing time, and applicants can receive their visa within 24 hours. However, it's important to note that this expedited service comes with an additional cost.

Apply For Your Dubai Tourist Visa in 2 Minutes!







StampThePassport takes pride in its user-friendly system, ensuring a hassle-free application process. Here's a step-by-step guide to obtaining your Dubai Tourist Visa:

Step 1: Select the right visa for your trip

Step 2: Complete our easy online application

Step 3: Our Expert will review your application before submitting

Document Requirements For Dubai Tourist Visa:

To ensure a swift processing of your Dubai Tourist Visa, it's crucial to provide the necessary documents. StampThePassport recommends preparing the following:

Passport



Scanned copy of the passport

Passport copy should be valid for at least 6 months beyond your travel date

Your passport should have a minimum of 2 blank pages

Your passport should have been issued within the last 10 years Indian passports with any observations or corrections will not be accepted

Photograph



Scanned copy of the recent photograph (coloured) Ensure your photos have a white background with 80% face coverage

Supporting Documents

Scanned Pan card copy of the primary applicant

Tips for a Successful Online Dubai Visa Application

StampThePassport is committed to making your online Dubai visa application a success. Here are some valuable tips:



Start Early: Initiate the application process well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

Accuracy is Key: Ensure that all details provided are accurate and match the information on your documents.

Complete Documentation: Submit all required documents to avoid delays in processing. Secure Payment: Use secure payment methods provided on our platform to safeguard your financial information.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

To enhance your visa application experience, steer clear of these common mistakes:



Incomplete Information: Provide all necessary details to prevent delays or rejection.

Expired Passport: Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your intended departure date. Incorrect Photographs: Use recent passport-sized photographs with a white background as per the specified guidelines.

Okay to Board (OTB)

This important step in the travel process is often mandatory for travellers from various countries, including India. It's crucial to understand the 'Okay to Board' procedure to ensure your travel plans go smoothly. At StampThePassport, we're here to guide you through this process with ease.

What is 'Okay to Board'?

The 'Okay to Board' (OTB) is a verification process that ensures your visa status is valid and authentic before you board your flight. It is primarily applicable for Indian citizens travelling to certain countries, like the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. It is mandatory to get your 'Okay to Board' (OTB) updated by the same source where you obtained your visa.

Here's how it works: after you receive your visa, you must get an 'Okay to Board' status added to your flight booking. This status update serves as proof that you have a valid visa for your destination. Airlines in these countries require this before they allow you to board your flight. Failing to get 'Okay to Board' can result in denied boarding, disrupting your travel plans.

The 'Okay to Board' process is a vital step to ensure that your journey to these destinations is trouble-free. It adds an extra layer of security and confirmation to your travel plans, making certain that your visa is genuine and in order. So, when planning your trip to the UAE, Qatar, Oman, or Bahrain, be sure to consider the 'Okay to Board' requirement and update it alongside your visa application. StampThePassport is here to assist you throughout this procedure, making your travels to these incredible destinations as smooth and enjoyable as possible. Don't let the 'Okay to Board' process catch you by surprise, prepare in advance, and get ready to embark on your exciting journey to these remarkable countries.

FAQs About Dubai Tourist Visa

What is a Dubai Tourist Visa?

A Dubai Tourist Visa is an official authorization that allows individuals to visit Dubai for a specific duration, primarily for tourism purposes. It is issued by the UAE immigration authorities and comes in various types to cater to different travel needs.

Can I apply for a Multiple Entry Tourist Visa?

Yes, travellers have the option to apply for a Multiple Entry Tourist Visa, which allows them to enter and exit Dubai multiple times within the visa validity period. Additional charges apply for this service.

Is there an expedited option for visa processing?

Yes, an Express Visa option is available for those in a hurry. With this service, applicants can receive their visa within 24 hours, but it comes with an additional cost.

Can I extend my Dubai Tourist Visa?

Generally, tourist visas are not extendable. However, travellers have the option to leave the country and reapply for a new visa if they wish to extend their stay.

Are the visa fees refundable if my application is rejected?

No, visa fees are non-refundable, even in the case of rejection. It is essential to ensure that all application details and documents are accurate to avoid any issues.

Is there an age limit for applying for a Dubai Tourist Visa?

There is no specific age limit for applying. However, minors (under 18 years) must have a parent or guardian as a sponsor for their visa application.

Can I apply for a Dubai Tourist Visa online through StampThePassport?

Yes, StampThePassport provides a user-friendly online platform where travellers can easily apply for their Dubai Tourist Visa. The platform streamlines the application process, making it efficient and accessible.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content

