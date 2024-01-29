Kidney Renal Function Test Market Size Worth USD 1,599.0 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kidney/renal function test market size was USD 845.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing rate of kidney disease among population is one of the major factors expected to drive steady kidney function test market revenue growth during the forecast period. Accordingnce, according to estimates, 2 million individuals worldwide have renal failure, and the number of individuals getting diagnosis of the illness is rising at a pace of 5-7% every year. The five countries with greatest rates of renal failure at the moment are Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, Belgium, and the United States. Thus, rising number of kidney disease cases in these countries is leading to rising demand for renal function tests for proper diagnosis.

Rising rates of hypertension and diabetes among aging population is also leading to increasing necessity of kidney function tests. An estimated 537 million individuals (20-79 years old) had diabetes in 2021. By 2030, there will be 643 million diabetics worldwide, and by 2045, there will be 783 million. Across the globe, 1.28 billion individuals between the ages of 30 and 79 have been identified to have hypertension, with two thirds of them residing in low- and middle-income countries.

Increase in alcohol consumption in the global population is leading to revenue growth of the kidney function test market. Large alcohol consumption and binge drinking are linked to an increasing risk of renal disease. High blood pressure, recognized as a risk factor for renal disease, can also be brought on by excessive alcohol drinking. More than half of U.S. residents report consuming alcohol in the previous 30 days, according to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. Almost 17% of individuals report binge drinking, and 6% admit to excessive drinking.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Numerous studies have revealed low overall Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) knowledge in people with a wide range of racial/ethnic backgrounds and geographic locations. It is generally accepted that illness knowledge is a key motivator for early preventive therapy, which includes limiting nephrotoxic drugs and directing therapies to decrease the course of kidney disease. Thus, low public awareness about kidney diseases is a major factor expected to restrain kidney function test market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global kidney/renal function test market is segmented into dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. The dipsticks segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. The urine dipstick is frequently used as a preliminary screening technique to assess proteinuria. Given its low cost, wide availability, and capacity to provide doctors and patients with quick information, the urine dipstick test is frequently used as an initial screening technique for identifying proteinuria. Utilizing chemical analysis, urine dipsticks enable qualitative analyses of several analytes in urine.

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global kidney/renal function test market is segmented into urine tests and blood tests. The urine tests segment is sub-segmented into urine protein tests, creatinine clearance tests, and microalbumin tests. The blood tests segment is sub-segmented into serum creatinine tests, glomerular filtration rate tests, and blood urea nitrogen tests. The urine tests segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. The diagnosis and treatment of illnesses are becoming more dependent on medical tests. Urine offers various benefits over blood when used as a test sample in medicine, including being non-invasive and easy to collect.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period owing to several factors such as increasing incidence of diseases such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension among aging population. For instance, in the U.S., kidney illness is one of the main causes of mortality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are a startling 37 million adult Americans who have renal disease. Kidney illness comes in a variety of forms, including Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Favorable reimbursement policies by government bodies are also expected to aid in market revenue growth in this region.

Europe is expected to register a steady market CAGR over the forecast period owing to collaborative efforts from various market players developing new technologies in this sector. For instance, on 10 May 2023, a program that will promote at-home testing and offer educational materials to patients at risk of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) was launched by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading research-driven pharmaceutical company, through assistance of Healthy, the world leader in turning the smartphone camera into a medical device.

Scope of Research