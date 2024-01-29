Automotive Retread Tires Market Revenue To Cross USD 7.40 Billion By 2030, Says SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Retread Tires Market

Automotive Retread Tires Market Size, Share, And Segmentation By Tire Type, By Process, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive Retread Tires Market size was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2023-2030, the Automotive Retread Tires Market is poised for significant expansion as it responds to the growing emphasis on sustainable and cost-effective solutions within the automotive industry.According to SNS Insider, with an increasing focus on environmental conservation and resource optimization, retread tires have emerged as a compelling alternative, offering reduced carbon footprint and a more circular approach to tire usage.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Key Companies:. Continental AG. Bridgestone Corporation (Japan). Nokian Tires plc (Finland). MRF Tires (India). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US). Michelin (France). Marangoni S.p.A. (Italy). KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH & CO. KG (Austria). Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corporation (Philippines). JK Tires (India). Eastern Treads (India)Market Scope:This market's potential is further underscored by the escalating demand for economical options in the commercial vehicle sector, where fleet operators are increasingly recognizing the value proposition of retreading. The automotive retread tires market is not merely a cost-effective solution but also aligns with the global trend toward circular economies, making it a pivotal player in shaping the future of the automotive industry. As technological advancements continue to enhance the quality and durability of retreaded tires, their market scope is expected to broaden, presenting opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation in the automotive sector.Opportunity Analysis:The opportunity analysis of the Automotive Retread Tires Market reveals a landscape ripe for innovation and growth. As sustainability gains traction in the automotive industry, retread tires emerge as a compelling solution, aligning with the global push towards eco-friendly practices. The market presents an opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the increasing demand for cost-effective and environmentally responsible tire solutions. Additionally, the expanding commercial vehicle sector, coupled with stringent regulations on tire disposal, creates a favourable environment for retread tire adoption.Segmentation Analysis:Radial tire retreading, a process involving the careful refurbishment of worn-out tires, has witnessed a surge in demand owing to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly attributes. The radial segment, in particular, stands out as a key player in this market, showcasing enhanced performance, improved fuel efficiency, and greater durability.By Tire Type:. Radial. Bias. SolidBy Process:. Pre-cure (Cold Treading). Mold-cure (Hot Treading)By Vehicle Type:. Passenger Cars. Commercial VehiclesRegional AnalysisThe demand for retread tires in the APAC automotive sector is propelled by a confluence of factors, including the region's burgeoning commercial vehicle fleet and a growing emphasis on sustainable and cost-effective tire solutions. As countries in the Asia-Pacific region continue to witness urbanization and industrialization, the need for reliable and economically viable tire options becomes increasingly paramount. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at promoting circular economy practices and reducing environmental impact further drive the adoption of retread tires.Key Takeaways. As technology advances, opportunities for enhancing the durability and performance of retreaded tires through innovative materials and processes become evident.. The intersection of environmental consciousness, economic considerations, and technological advancements positions the Automotive Retread Tires Market as a dynamic arena with the potential for substantial growth and market penetration.Buy This Exclusive Report:Recent Industry Developments:Bridgestone Corporation, renowned for its commitment to advanced retreading technologies and eco-friendly practices.Michelin, a global giant recognized for its cutting-edge retread solutions that prioritize both performance and environmental responsibility.Marangoni S.p.A. stands out with its innovative retreading processes, emphasizing durability and fuel efficiency.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive Retread Tires Market Segmentation, By Tire Type8.1 Radial8.2 Bias8.3 Solid9. Global Automotive Retread Tires Market Segmentation, By Process9.1 Pre-cure (Cold Treading)9.2 Mold-cure (Hot Treading)10. Global Automotive Retread Tires Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type10.1 Passenger Cars10.2 Commercial Vehicles11. Regional Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 The Middle East & Africa11.6 Latin America12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

