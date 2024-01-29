Instructure To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Results And Host Conference Call On February 20, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST ), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Instructure will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

To register for the conference call, please click this link . Participants may also access the conference call by dialing 1-888-330-2384 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-240-789-2701 (International) and using conference code 1348899 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Instructure's investor relations website at under "Events & Presentations".

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on Instructure's investor relations website under "Events & Presentations" or by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-647-362-9199 (International) and using conference code 1348899. The telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12 and higher education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at .

