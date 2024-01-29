Canada To Provide Expert Assistance In Recovery To 19 Communities Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada is launching the Community-Led Inclusive Recovery (CLIR) initiative in Ukraine, as part of which 19 communities will receive expert assistance in sustainable, inclusive, social and economic recovery.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During a special round table meeting with the participation of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry, the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine and partners for development, the Community-Led Inclusive Recovery (CLIR) initiative was launched. As part of this initiative, 19 territorial communities across seven regions will receive expert assistance in sustainable, inclusive, social and economic recovery,” the report states.

The project will include communities in the Kyiv region (Baryshivka, Hlevakha, Boiarka, Velyka Dymerka); Kharkiv region (Blyzniuky, Saventsi, Balakliia); Dnipropetrovsk region (Sofiivka, Pershotravensk, Apostolove, Zelenodolsk); Mykolaiv region (Bashtanka, Bereznehuvate); Odesa region (Shabivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi); Chernihiv region (Kholmy, Korop, Mena).

According to the ministry, the CLIR experts will provide expert assistance to the selected communities in such areas as strategic management and planning, establishing partnership with international organizations and attracting foreign investment, developing the sphere of social services, providing support for the development of recovery and development plans and strategies, implementing the principles of sustainable development, etc.

The CLIR initiative is being implemented by the Support to Ukraine's Reforms for Governance (SURGe) project, funded by the Government of Canada, at the request of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry