Yerevan-New Delhi Arms Deal: Emerging Threat For Security In S Caucasus

The value of the Southern Caucasian region in Central Asia
cannot be overemphasised. Nestled in the historical legacy of the
former Russian, Persian, and Ottoman Empires, this geographical
expanse is rich with a profound sense of antiquity and modernity.
The recently settled issue of Garabagh, which used to linger as a
festering wound, has now been resolved due to valiant actions by
brave Azerbaijani troops. The illegal occupation of Azerbaijani
lands by Armenia for nearly three decades now is a blatant
disregard for the four UN resolutions passed in favour of
Azerbaijan. For the liberation of Azeri lands, Turkey and Pakistan
afford unconditional and guaranteed support to Azerbaijan. Armenia,
on the other hand, seeks support from Russia and Iran.
Most recently, India, an extra-territorial player, has made
headlines, attempting to alter the security dynamics of a highly
volatile region. Traditionally, Armenia forged low on the
priorities of Indian foreign policy makers, but recent Indian
exports of military hardware to Armenia manifest deeper Indian
designs to partake in the long-standing conflict. New Delhi has
staked out a fairly defined position by aligning itself with
Yerevan. India's strategic interests in the region's security
calculus have become increasingly apparent as India seeks to
improve its geopolitical clout. This newfound assertiveness
reflects India's aspirations to be recognised as a great power with
a global reach.
New Delhi's support for Yerevan is not only a diplomatic show of
force but also has complex military strings attached to it.
Multiple shipments of military equipment from India to Armenia,
including Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles,
rockets, ammunition, and the recently reported Indian-developed
anti-drone system (Zen), reflect the same. According to the latest
reports, India is set to export the Akash Air Defence System to
Armenia. The latest batch of weapons for Armenia is currently
undergoing testing, with positive feedback regarding their
effectiveness in countering threats, especially from Azerbaijani
drones. Indian weapon systems will not only enhance Armenia's
military muscle for flexing against Azerbaijan but will also
compound the entangled security matrix.
The arms sales from India to Armenia have raised concerns in
Azerbaijan, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev holding France
and India responsible for potential conflicts. In utter disregard
for such concerns, Armenia sees India as a reliable weapons
supplier. The Indian media, on the other hand, highlights a
strategic geopolitical background to these arms sales, positioning
India against the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Pakistani axis. With these
efforts, India is trying to establish strategic partnerships beyond
its traditional allies while navigating the complex security cobweb
of the South Caucasus region. With an aim to expand its defence
industry, India, under the policy of“Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self –
Reliant India) has focused its attention on Defence Indigenization.
For exports of military equipment and weapons, Armenia presents
itself as a reliable market.
Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy strong diplomatic relations.
However, there is a need to improve economic ties. Contrarily,
Islamabad has not established any diplomatic relations with Armenia
due to the former 'Nagorno-Karabakh' conflict. Pakistan's support
for Azerbaijan remains closely linked to its strategic ties with
Türkiye, which also serves as Baku's primary supporter. Pakistan's
exports to Azerbaijan stood at a paltry US$25.8 million in 2022.
With an aim to further enhance bilateral trade, Pakistan and
Azerbaijan have decided to revive talks on the Preferential Trade
Agreement (PTA). This bilateral cooperation will not only be
limited to the economic domain but will foster a broad-based
strategic partnership between the two brotherly states. The
recently concluded visit of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General
Asim Munir, to Azerbaijan further cements military-to-military
cooperation.
The whole regional equation is not that simple. With Türkiye and
Pakistan supporting Azerbaijan and Russia and Iran and India
aligning with Armenia, it will not be wrong to say that blocs have
gradually emerged in the simmering South Caucasus region.
Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye is a time-tested reality that should
not be mistaken by anyone for any misadventure. Following the 2020
Second Garabagh War, Ankara, Baku, and Islamabad have actively
worked together to strengthen their trilateral relations.
Similarly, in September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and
Pakistani militaries conducted a joint military exercise, named
"Three Brothers-2021,” in Baku. While Russia is caught up in
Ukraine, Armenia has its eyes focused on India and Iran for
support. Armenia's shift towards acquiring weapons from India
indicates a re-evaluation of its traditional reliance on Russian
and Soviet-made military hardware. This change has also led to
tensions with Russia. Similarly, it is crucial to highlight Iran's
historical relations with India and Armenia as well. Iran's
standpoint on Garabagh, economic interests and geo-political
interests add another layer of complexity to this problem. Armenia,
fostering strategic ties with New Delhi, suggests the creation of a
Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor through Iran, either as an
extension of INSTC or a new branch. The aim of the initiative could
be to facilitate connections between Indian traders and regions
spanning Russia and beyond up to Europe. Potential exists for a
trilateral coalition involving India, Iran, and Armenia to
counterbalance the axis formed by Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and
Türkiye.
Through leveraging its economic strength and diplomatic clout,
India aspires to establish crucial alliances in the South Caucasus,
positioning itself as a pivotal player. India's military aid to
Armenia may have far-reaching implications, which can escalate
tensions and potentially trigger an arms race. The regional
dynamics of the South Caucasus are becoming more intricate, with
the stakes of many extra-regional players embedded in them. The
escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is being
exacerbated by increasing regional complexities. Russia has
expressed its readiness to facilitate a peace treaty between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. Responsible mediation is therefore
imperative; otherwise, the ongoing conflict may create an
environment where extra-regional powers like India can solidify
their positions and exploit the situation, potentially leading to
security dilemmas and an arms race. New Delhi's active
participation in the region emphasises the necessity for vigilant
monitoring and the adoption of effective countermeasures to avoid
disrupting the established balance of power in the region.
Author: Doctor Sana Imran, Assistant Professor at National
University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad
