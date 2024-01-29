Oman Cables Industry Inspires Next Generation with 'Kids in STEM' Initiative

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education in Oman, marking the official launch of the annual ‘Kids in STEM’ initiative. This highlights OCI's dedication to empowering the next generation in the Manufacturing and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) sectors in line with Oman Vision 2040



The MOU Signing was held in the presence of H.E. Prof. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education.



In line with Oman's Vision 2040 goals and its commitment to advancement and inclusivity, the initiative targets children aged 6 to 10 within all the Stakeholders’ children. The program comprises two core activities: Adopting a School and Building Talents in STEM. Diverse modules focus on robotics, renewable energy, and electrical engineering to nurture skill development in these areas. Students can discover a variety of skills such as how to program robots, design wind turbines and learn about electricity, conductors, insulators, and circuit building.



Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables Industry, said: “This initiative signifies the commencement of a transformative journey aimed at empowering the next generation with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in an ever-evolving technological landscape. OCI is committed to playing a proactive role in propelling the nation towards a resilient and diverse economy by equipping and empowering Omani children. We are privileged to collaborate with the Ministry of Education in this noble endeavour.”



The initiative was developed under the umbrella of SHE STEMS, a social development program, which aims to prepare more Omani women for the nation’s Manufacturing and STEM sectors.



This latest collaboration highlights a shared commitment to innovation and education among Oman's youth. Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, ‘Kids in STEM’ initiative, is an important step towards nurturing young minds.



OCI remains committed to driving positive change in the community through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The successful MOU signing sets the stage for a year of impactful activities that will inspire and empower the future innovators of Oman





