Parineeti: My First Live Singing Performance Was Everything I Could Wish For

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra finally made her live singing debut and said that the performance was everything she could wish for.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures giving a glimpse of what her concert looks like. She also shared a video saying that this performance was special because she performed in her own city Mumbai.

Captioning the memories, she wrote:“Andddd it's done.... I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me.”

It was earlier this month, when Parineeti shared that she is now having two careers – acting and her musical journey.

Talking about her acting career, Parineeti, who made her debut in 2011 with the film 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', was last seen on screen in 'Mission Raniganj' opposite Akshay Kumar.

Her next is with Diljit Dosanjh and the title of the film is 'Chamkila'.

The film is based in Punjab, where Diljit, plays Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti essays his partner Amarjot Kaur, who were shot dead, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved.

