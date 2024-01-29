WATCH: Crowd Gathers In Mumbai's Dongri To Celebrate Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 Win

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Season 17 of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss concluded on Sunday, January 28, 2024, with the season's winner being proclaimed. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17 after receiving the most votes from the audience. This is Munawar's second reality program win, following 'Lock Up'. After his win, thousands of people gather on Mumbai's Dongri streets to celebrate Munawar Faruqui's victory in Bigg Boss 17. Munawar also thanked his followers, saying, "Apke support se trophy Dongri aa hi gayi."

Dongri celebrates Munawar's win

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and rapper, was born in Junagadh, Gujarat, and rose to prominence on YouTube. He currently lives in Mumbai's Dongri and has a five-year-old kid with his ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2022.



Top 5 Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty were the top five contestants in the show. Arun was the first to be removed from the top five. Abhishek Kumar was declared the show's runner-up. Mannara Chopra was the third contestant to be eliminated, with Ankita Lokhande coming in fourth.

