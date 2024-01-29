Rani Ki Vav To Catherine Palace: 7 Monuments Built By Queens

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monuments built by queens reflect their historical impact and architectural patronage. From Egypt's Temple of Deir el-Bahari by Hatshepsut to Russia's Catherine Palace commissioned by Catherine the Great, these structures embody the cultural and artistic legacies of powerful female rulers

Queens, such as Hatshepsut and Catherine the Great, left enduring legacies through monuments, shaping history and culture with their architectural patronage

Queen Hatshepsut, one of the few female pharaohs of ancient Egypt, commissioned the construction of the Temple of Deir el-Bahari in Luxor dedicated to God Amun

Empress Catherine the Great of Russia commissioned the construction of the Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo (Pushkin), near St. Petersburg

The Queen's House in Greenwich, London, was commissioned by Queen Anne of Denmark, wife of King James I. The palace was designed by architect Inigo Jones

Queen Isabella II of Spain played a significant role in expansion, renovation of the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, located near Madrid. The palace is renowned for its beautiful gardens

Rani Padmini, the queen of Mewar in India, is associated with the construction of the Queen's Bath in the city of Chittorgarh

Rani Ki Vav, located in Gujarat, India, is a stepwell that was commissioned by Queen Udayamati in the 11th century in memory of her husband, King Bhimdev I

Queen Emma Bridge in Willemstad, Curacao, was named after Queen Emma of the Netherlands. Although she didn't personally commission the bridge, it was named in her honor