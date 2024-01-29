Kuwaiti Cabinet Swears Constitutional Oath Before Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti government on Monday swore oath before a special session for the National Assembly in accordance to article 91 of the constitution.

The Prime Minister and members of his cabinet took the oath during the special parliamentary session to begin undertaking their tasks at Abdullah Al-Salem Hall, according to the Constitution 91st article.

The abovementioned constitutional provision says that a member of the Assembly, before starting performance in the parliament or its committees, swears in during an open door session of the assembly.

On January 17, an Amiri Decree was declared, forming the new government under chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, grouping 13 ministers.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosted, at Bayan Palace on January 17, His Highness the prime minister and the ministers, where they took the oath in front of him.

Last Sunday, an Amiri Order was issued appointing Sharida Al-Mousherji as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. After his appointment, he took the oath in front of His Highness the Amir. (end) aa