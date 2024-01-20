Ram Mandir: Do You Know That There Are Over 300 Versions Of Ramayana?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ramayana, one of the most important and ancient Indian epics, has been retold and reinterpreted in various forms across different cultures and regions. There are indeed numerous versions of the Ramayana, each with its unique characteristics, variations, and cultural influences.



The oldest version is attributed to Sage Narada, the Mula Ramayana. He passed the knowledge to Valmiki, who then authored Valmiki Ramayana (VR).

Several Asian countries have Ramayana like

Burma, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Mongolia, Vietnam and China.

While Valmiki's version is recognised as the original one, over 300 Ramayana versions are known to exist, especially in South East Asia.

Andhra Pradesh- Sri Ranganatha Ramayanam, Kerala-

Adhyathmaramayanam Kilippattu, Assam- Saptakanda Ramayana, Bengal- Krittivasi Ramayana, Goa- Ramayanu.



Gujarat- Giradhara Ramayan, J&K-

Ramavatara Charita, Karnataka- Adbhuta Ramayana, Maharashtra- Bhavartha Ramayana, UP- Ramcharitmanas, TN- Kamba Ramayanam.

Adhyatma Ramayana from Brahmanda Puran, Vasishthta Ramayana, Ananda Ramayana, Agastya Ramayana,

Laghu Yoga Vasishtha (Kashmir), & Adbhuta Ramayana.

Cambodia- Reamker, Bali- Ramakavaca, Java-

Kakawin Ramayana, Malaysia- Hikayat Seri Rama, Myanmar-

Yama Zatdaw, Thailand- Ramakein, Nepal- Siddhi Ramayana.

The world is eagerly waiting for the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

