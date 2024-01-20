Transplantation Of Donor Bone Marrow Stem Cells Started In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Transplantation of donor bone marrow stem cells has begun in
Uzbekistan at the Republican Specialised Scientific and Practical
Medical Centre of Haematology, Azernews reprots,
referring to Uzbek media, citing the Ministry of Health.
"For the first time in history, here they have started to carry
out the procedure of allogeneic transplantation, i.e.
transplantation of bone marrow stem cells obtained from a donor. In
the future, it is planned to carry it out to 100 patients a year,"
the report says.
Previously, samples taken from patients were sent abroad. At
present, all such checks are performed by qualified employees of
the centre.
To date, 98 patients with myeloma and lymphoma have undergone
autologous stem cell transplantation.
