Transplantation Of Donor Bone Marrow Stem Cells Started In Uzbekistan


1/20/2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Transplantation of donor bone marrow stem cells has begun in Uzbekistan at the Republican Specialised Scientific and Practical Medical Centre of Haematology, Azernews reprots, referring to Uzbek media, citing the Ministry of Health.

"For the first time in history, here they have started to carry out the procedure of allogeneic transplantation, i.e. transplantation of bone marrow stem cells obtained from a donor. In the future, it is planned to carry it out to 100 patients a year," the report says.

Previously, samples taken from patients were sent abroad. At present, all such checks are performed by qualified employees of the centre.

To date, 98 patients with myeloma and lymphoma have undergone autologous stem cell transplantation.

