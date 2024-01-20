Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 7 Best Films Of The Late Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating the enduring spirit of Sushant Singh Rajput on what would have been his 38 birthday. A multifaceted talent, his cinematic journey left an indelible mark, remembered for his passion, versatility, and the characters that brought joy to audiences

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life' and follows the story of three friends as they navigate their dreams

A romantic comedy directed by Maneesh Sharma, this film explores modern relationships and commitment issues. Sushant played the lead role opposite Parineeti Chopra

In this Neeraj Pandey-directed biographical sports film, Sushant played the role of ex- Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, this romantic drama features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film explores themes of reincarnation and love transcending time

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this comedy-drama revolves around a group of friends who reunite years later due to unforeseen circumstances. Sushant played the role of Anirudh

Sushant portrayed the iconic fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi in this Dibakar Banerjee-directed crime thriller based on the works of Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this satirical science fiction comedy-drama features Sushant Singh Rajput in a supporting role alongside Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma