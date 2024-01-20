Launch Of The Book, 'Lanterns In The Labyrinth: The Enigma Of Ages'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, India, 20 Jan 2024: BFC Publications proudly unveils the latest literary masterpiece, 'Lanterns in the Labyrinth: The Enigma of Ages', by the exceptionally talented Nia Franklin. From an early age, Franklin has danced with words, crafting three poetic anthologies before weaving her first fiction novel into the literary tapestry.



In the heart of Ramgarh, Franklin's novel unfolds a haunting legacy within the ancient haveli's hidden depths. An alliance of villagers embarks on a journey driven by curiosity, courage, and desperation, peeling back layers of forgotten lore to confront malevolent curses, secrets, and magic. As the boundaries between past and present blur, readers are immersed in trials of betrayal, bravery, and sacrifice.



Franklinï¿1⁄2s prose elegantly unveils lifeï¿1⁄2s subtle beauties and deep truths, inviting readers into a crafted world where shadows hold ancient secrets. ï¿1⁄2Lanterns in the Labyrinth: The Enigma of Agesï¿1⁄2 is a relentless journey that tests the human spirit and explores the core of our deepest fears.



Order your copy today to embark on this epic adventure. The book has been made available for purchase from December 18, 2023.



Amazon -

Flipkart -

Google Play -

BFC Store -

Company :-BFC Publications

User :- Amulya Ratan

Email :...

Phone :-0522-3514141

Mobile:- +91-9511115759

Url :-