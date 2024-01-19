Polystyrene Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Polystyrene is a polymer obtained from styrene and has various properties like being strong, lightweight as well as having insulating properties. It is a thermoplastic material which is used in a wide range of applications, mainly for manufacturing products like food containers and disposable cups packaging materials, and it also has usage in insulation applications. It is mainly available in 2 forms- solid and foam. The solid variant appears to be a clear polystyrene and is a rigid plastic which is mainly used for making consumer goods like CD covers and laboratory gear. While on the other hand, the foam variant is a lighter insulating material which is used for insulation applications as well as in packaging.

The top exporters of polystyrene are Germany, Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Australia and Turkey, while its largest importers are Poland, the United States, Germany, Italy and France.

The main factors driving the polystyrene market demand are its various properties, like having great insulation, being lightweight as well as protective qualities, which make it ideal for the packaging industry. As the demand for packaged goods as well as consumer goods increase, the demand for polystyrene is expected to follow suit. Other factors that are influencing the market growth include increased population, rise in disposable income, and higher demand for commodities like toys, containers, and cups, among others, which in turn gives rise to its market expansion. Also, as an insulating material, polystyrene is heavily used in the construction industry for the making of energy-efficient buildings that are also environmentally friendly. Hence, with the growing focus on sustainability and more eco-friendly construction processes, the demand for the material is expected to rise exponentially.



INEOS Capital Limited

Total Petrochemicals USA, Inc.

Americas Styrenics LLC (AmSty)

SABIC BASF SE

May 1, 2023- The polystyrene resin market in North America is volatile at present due to the fluctuation in the prices of benzene and an economic plunge.

