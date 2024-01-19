Cargo Transportation At Baku Port Increases By 16%

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

In 2023, Baku International Sea Trade Port will handle about 7.3 million tons of cargo, which is about 16% more than in 2022, Azernews reports, citing CJSC Baku International Sea Trade Port.

It should be reminded that "Baku International Sea Trade Port" was established in 2015 on the basis of Baku Port, functioning since 1902. Its authorized capital is 16 thousand manats. The port consists of cargo, oil and ferry terminals.

The Baku International Sea Trade Port is a place where ships come to load and unload goods. The person in charge of planning and development at the port, Khudayar Hasanli, said that by the end of this year, more than 7 million tons of goods will be moved through the port. This is a lot of cargo! Most of it will be coming from other countries and passing through the port on its way to other places.

In 2022, the port moved 6.3 mln tons of cargo. So, it's getting busier every year. In the first 10 months of this year, over 45,000 vehicles have passed through the port. The port is planning to increase its capacity to move even more cargo, from 15 mln tons to 25 mln tons per year. This means that the port will be able to handle even more goods in the future.