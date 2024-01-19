Cargo Transportation At Baku Port Increases By 16%

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In 2023, Baku International Sea Trade Port will handle about 7.3
million tons of cargo, which is about 16% more than in 2022, Azernews reports, citing CJSC Baku International
Sea Trade Port.
It should be reminded that "Baku International Sea Trade Port"
was established in 2015 on the basis of Baku Port, functioning
since 1902. Its authorized capital is 16 thousand manats. The port
consists of cargo, oil and ferry terminals.
The Baku International Sea Trade Port is a place where ships
come to load and unload goods. The person in charge of planning and
development at the port, Khudayar Hasanli, said that by the end of
this year, more than 7 million tons of goods will be moved through
the port. This is a lot of cargo! Most of it will be coming from
other countries and passing through the port on its way to other
places.
In 2022, the port moved 6.3 mln tons of cargo. So, it's getting
busier every year. In the first 10 months of this year, over 45,000
vehicles have passed through the port. The port is planning to
increase its capacity to move even more cargo, from 15 mln tons to
25 mln tons per year. This means that the port will be able to
handle even more goods in the future.
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107744028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.