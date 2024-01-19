Wat Arun to Wat Pho: 7 temples of Thailand you must visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thailand, a Southeast Asian gem, boasts a rich cultural tapestry woven with vibrant traditions and ancient heritage. From the iconic Wat Phra Kaew in bustling Bangkok to the serene Wat Rong Khun in Chiang Rai, its diverse temples mirror the country's spiritual depth and architectural splendor, inviting travelers to explore a land where history and spirituality converge in breathtaking harmony

Located in Bangkok, within the Grand Palace complex, Wat Phra Kaew is one of the most important temples in Thailand. It houses the Emerald Buddha

Situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Wat Arun is known for its stunning architecture, especially during sunrise or sunset

Wat Pho is famous for its massive reclining Buddha statue, which is 46 meters long. The temple is known for its traditional Thai massage school as well

Located in Bangkok, this temple is constructed from Carrara marble imported from Italy. It is renowned for its beautiful architecture and houses a replica of the Emerald Buddha

Found in Bangkok, this temple is known for its large red swing in front of the main hall. It features impressive murals and a 25-foot Buddha image

Situated in Chiang Mai, Wat Phra Singh is one of the most revered temples in the city. It houses the Phra Singh Buddha, a highly venerated statue

Located in Chiang Rai, Wat Rong Khun is a contemporary and unconventional temple known for its white color and intricate mirror detailing