CPI-M Defends Vijayan, His Daughter Against ROC Findings

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (IANS) Kerala CPI-M on Friday defended the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan after Bengaluru Registrar of Companies (ROC) found alleged violations of rules by Veena's Bengaluru-based IT firm Exalogic Solution and the role played by her father.

Veteran CPI-M leader and convener E.P. Jayarajan said that there is an alleged“witch hunt” going on against the Veena.

“This is nothing but an attack on womanhood. A lady is being haunted when she has done no wrong. Attacks on Veena symbolises that a woman cannot do anything in Kerala. The CPI-M will defend her as she has done nothing wrong,” Jayarajan said.

He said that ROC is not a court to carry out verdicts against people.

CPI-M State Secretary M.V. Govindan also defended the Chief Minister and his daughter, saying that all these cases are being framed as the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner.

“A smokescreen is being created to target the Chief Minister. These things are going to increase as Lok Sabha elections are round the corner. CPI-M will not be scared of all these alleged probes. We will strongly oppose any attempt to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister,” Govindan said.

A media report, quoting a report from the Income Tax Settlement Board has claimed that Veena's firm has received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL -- a mining company, for no services rendered.

Based on a complaint, ROC launched an investigation which found out that the application furnished by Veena to freeze the company contained incorrect details.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded an ED and CBI probe to be monitored by the court.

“BJP and the Chief Minister are hand-in-glove and they will go to any extent to cover it up,” Satheesan said.

Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala said that the ROC findings are very grave and the Chief Minister should quit.

“What's now coming out is unheard and should never ever have happened when a Communist government is in power. The CPI-M national leadership has no voice now. They are at the mercy of Vijayan. World over Communism has collapsed and in Kerala, the downfall is imminent, with Vijayan at the helm,” Chennithala said.

