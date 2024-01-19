United States Online Grocery Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Online Grocery Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the United States online grocery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The United States online grocery market size reached US$ 150.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 615.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during 2024-2032.

Online grocery encompasses the sale and purchase of grocery items through internet platforms, including websites and mobile applications. These platforms provide a convenient and time-efficient alternative to traditional grocery shopping, allowing customers to browse and select items from a virtual inventory, and have them delivered to their doorstep or prepared for pick-up. This market leverages technology to streamline the shopping process, offering features such as personalized recommendations, easy payment options, and real-time tracking of deliveries. The advantages of online grocery shopping include saving time and effort, as well as the ability to compare prices and products easily, making informed purchasing decisions.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in the United States is currently driven by the increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage. Furthermore, the convenience and time-saving aspect of online grocery shopping are attracting more consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the shift towards online grocery shopping, as consumers prefer contactless and safe shopping methods. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and the entry of new players are contributing to market growth. Additionally, the availability of diverse products, competitive pricing, and promotional offers are further propelling the market.

The market is also driven by the growing popularity of subscription-based and auto-replenishment services. Besides, the increasing focus on sustainability, with the adoption of eco-friendly packaging and delivery options, is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, partnerships and collaborations between e-commerce platforms and grocery retailers are also contributing to the market's expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood Others

Breakup by Business Model:



Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace Others

Breakup by Platform:



Web-Based App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:



One-Time Subscription

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

