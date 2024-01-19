'Have To Ensure Money Is Allocated In Right Areas So That Red-Ball Cricket Survives...', Says Greenberg

(MENAFN- IANS) Adelaide, Jan 19 (IANS) Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) CEO Todd Greenberg said the International Cricket Council (ICC) members need to ensure the money allotted for funds is sent in the right areas, so that the present and future of Test cricket remains secured.

His comments come after the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval got over inside three days, with the hosts' winning by ten wickets. With a growing divide between Australia, India and England and between other nations, concerns have been raised over Test cricket's future.

“I don't think there's a revenue problem in global cricket, I think where the problem exists is the distribution of that revenue and then the prioritization of where that revenue is distributed and spent.”

“Whether that's in formats or globally in certain countries. I think there's plenty of money in cricket, I mean the ICC's global revenue is higher than it's ever been in the game's history, so clearly the game is in a great place,” said Greenberg on SEN Radio.

A revamped ICC revenue-distribution model approved in 2023 saw the BCCI take almost 40 per cent of the ICC's annual net earnings in the four-year commercial cycle, reportedly up to nearly 230 million USD dollars. None of the other 11 full members of the ICC have a double-digit share in revenue.

“We've got to make sure the money is allocated to the right areas so that in the future, red-ball cricket and Test cricket continues and thrives, not just in the big three – India, England and Australia – but in other parts of the world so we can see places like Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and other places continue to play red-ball cricket and ensure that survives not just for our generation, but the next generation,” added Greenberg.

