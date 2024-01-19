Europe Online Grocery Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Europe Online Grocery Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Europe online grocery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Europe online grocery market size reached US$ 126.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 422.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during 2024-2032.

Online grocery market is characterized by the virtual purchase of food and non-food products, facilitated by web-based platforms and mobile applications. Customers can conveniently shop for groceries from the comfort of their homes, with products delivered directly to their doorstep. This service caters to the needs of busy individuals and those unable to visit physical stores. It also offers a variety of products, competitive pricing, and personalized shopping experiences. The working mechanism involves selecting items through a digital platform, adding them to a virtual cart, and completing the purchase through online payment methods or cash on delivery.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in Europe is majorly driven by the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, providing easy access to online platforms. A growing preference for convenience and the need for time-saving options among consumers also play a crucial role. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of products and the ability to compare prices easily adds to the market's appeal. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of online grocery shopping, with safety concerns prompting more consumers to opt for this method.

Furthermore, advancements in logistics and delivery services have improved efficiency, further fueling market growth. Retailers are also investing in technology to enhance the online shopping experience, such as personalized recommendations and user-friendly interfaces. Promotions and discounts offered by online platforms are another factor attracting consumers. Moreover, the emergence of local players and the expansion of existing ones are contributing to market competitiveness and growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood Others

Breakup by Business Model:



Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace Others

Breakup by Platform:



Web-Based App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:



One-Time Subscription

Breakup by Country:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

