GCC Online Grocery Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Online Grocery Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC online grocery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The GCC online grocery market size reached US$ 5,959.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45,481.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during 2024-2032.

Online grocery shopping involves the purchase of food and other household items through web-based platforms, with the products delivered directly to the customer's doorstep. This service combines the convenience of online shopping with the essential needs of grocery shopping, ensuring customers can purchase groceries from the comfort of their homes or on the go, using computers or mobile apps. This method of grocery shopping is characterized by its ease of use, time-saving, and availability of a wide range of products. Moreover, the working mechanism of online grocery shopping includes selecting the items, adding them to the cart, choosing a delivery slot, and making payment, followed by the delivery of the groceries to the customer's preferred location.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in GCC is primarily driven by the increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage in the region. The busy lifestyles of consumers, coupled with the convenience offered by online grocery shopping, are significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of products and the option to compare prices easily are acting as growth-inducing factors for the market. Additionally, the rise in disposable income and the growing preference for hassle-free shopping experiences are propelling market growth.

Besides this, the increasing investments in logistics and the development of user-friendly apps and websites are creating lucrative opportunities in the market. The market is further driven by the growing population and the rising demand for international and gourmet food products. Moreover, the increasing focus on customer satisfaction and the implementation of various promotional activities are positively impacting the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood
Others



Breakup by Business Model:



Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace
Others



Breakup by Platform:



Web-Based
App-Based



Breakup by Purchase Type:



One-Time
Subscription



Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait
Bahrain



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

