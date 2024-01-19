United States Shrimp Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

The United States (US) shrimp market size reached 953,200 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1,262,100 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Shrimp is a crustacean with a distinctive flavor profile and succulent texture. It is renowned for its culinary versatility and high nutritional value. This seafood treasure is available in various types and sizes, including Gulf shrimp, Pacific shrimp, and imports from global sources. It is characterized by its lean protein content, making it a desirable option for those who are health-conscious. Shrimp's ability to adapt to diverse culinary styles and cuisines, from shrimp scampi to sushi, has solidified its position as a sought-after ingredient in both households and the food service industry.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for seafood majorly drives the market in United States. This can be supported by the evolving dietary preferences of consumers towards healthier protein sources. Shrimp, with its low-calorie, high-protein composition, aligns perfectly with this trend, making it a preferred choice among health-conscious individuals. Additionally, the convenience factor associated with shrimp consumption, such as its quick cooking time and adaptability to various cuisines, further bolsters its appeal in the food service industry. Moreover, sustainability is emerging as a critical trend in the United States shrimp market.

Consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing sustainably sourced seafood products, which align with environmental and ethical considerations. This is leading to the adoption of responsible fishing practices and certification programs within the shrimp industry to meet these demands. Furthermore, technological advancements in shrimp farming and processing have improved efficiency and quality control, creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the wide availability of shrimp, growing sustainability concerns, and changing consumer preferences.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Environment:



Farmed Wild

Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports:



Domestic Production Imports

Breakup by Species:



Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Macrobrachium Rosenbergii Others

Breakup by Product Categories:



Peeled

Shell-on

Cooked

Breaded Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Stores Others

Competitive Landscape:

The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report .

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

