Vitra Joins The World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network

(MENAFN- B2Press) Eczacıbaşı Group's VitrA Tiles was recognized for its innovative adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, earning the first spot given to a ceramics producer in the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network as a forward-thinking manufacturer leading the charge on adopting 4IR.

DAVOS - (16 January 2024) - VitrA Tiles, the flagship ceramics division of Türkiye's Eczacıbaşı Group, has been inducted into the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN), recognized as a Factory Lighthouse alongside 21 new members of the World Economic Forum's initiative for leaders in manufacturing innovation.



Invited to share how their investments in tech-enabled operations inspired them to scale Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across production networks, Eczacıbaşı Group CEO Atalay Gümrah and VitrA Tiles CEO Hasan Pehlivan gave acceptance speeches at the awards ceremony on January 15, 2024, during the Davos Summit, detailing how innovations in manufacturing have improved performance and enabled them to navigate volatility and achieve success that extends beyond the bottom line.

This achievement is especially significant as VitrA Tiles is the first company in the ceramic tile sector to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum for its innovative use of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.



Atalay Gümrah, the Group CEO of Eczacıbaşı Holding, expressed his delight on this occasion, stating,“We are thrilled that our Bozüyük Production Facility has been selected as one of GLN's Factory Lighthouses, in recognition of the leadership we have shown in deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Facing disruptions in manufacturing from climate change, a volatile financial landscape, and geopolitical crises that have led to fluctuating energy prices, particularly in Türkiye, this recognition underscores how we looked at these challenges not as setbacks, but as catalysts for further innovation and growth, harnessing 4IR to enhance our operational competitiveness.”

GLN is a community of manufacturers showing leadership in using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models, for compelling financial and operational returns. Factory Lighthouses showcase how innovations in manufacturing have improved performance and enabled them to navigate volatility and achieve success that extends beyond the bottom line.

VitrA Tiles' Bozüyük site used its digital transformation roadmap to focus on intelligent process and production controls with a remarkable 19% increase in Overall Equipment Effectiveness, a 56% decrease in scrap, a 14% decrease in energy consumption and a 43% increase in the use of recycled content last year.

Hasan Pehlivan CEO of VitrA Tiles noted“While our solutions might be unique, the challenges we face are global and we recognize the value of a global community in solving global challenges. The future of manufacturing is not about just one company, or one sector, or a single country, but about bringing the global community together to address major challenges. I believe the GLN has much to contribute to this journey, and I welcome this excellent latest initiative from the World Economic Forum.”

In the face of rapid technological progress, rising geopolitical tensions, and intensifying climate change that are exposing global supply-chain vulnerabilities, companies in the Global Lighthouse Network are adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance their productivity and sustainability. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, these Lighthouse members are revolutionizing production with significant impacts in various advanced AI applications. Impressively, 85% of Lighthouse factories experienced less than a 10% revenue loss during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a feat only 14% of other manufacturers achieved.



These Lighthouses are trailblazers, setting a course for substantial global influence. They are integrating innovative solutions throughout their extensive networks, paving the way for a sustainable future and a new era of transformative, lasting change. This strategic focus on innovation is reshaping the manufacturing landscape, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of advanced technology in addressing today's global challenges.

The total U.S. tile market is forecast to reach more than 350 million square meters within the next 3 years, and VitrA Tiles USA is poised to capitalize on the boom. Having more than 2,400 employees worldwide, it is the export champion of Türkiye's competitive tile industry, accounting for more than 50% of the country's total tile exports to Europe on a square-meter basis. VitrA Tiles, a subsidiary of Eczacıbaşı Holding, which also owns the Villeroy & Boch and Engers brands, is currently Germany's second largest tile supplier and hopes to make similar inroads in the North American market.

Contact: Ecem Aksay, [email protected]



About the Global Lighthouse Network

The Global Lighthouse Network is a collaborative platform bringing together forward-thinking

manufacturers leading the charge in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Leveraging

innovations like artificial intelligence, 3D-printing, and big data analytics, Lighthouses drive efficiency,

competitiveness, and transformative business models at scale, fostering economic growth while

championing workforce augmentation, environmental protection and providing a collaborative learning

journey for all-sized manufacturers globally. The Global Lighthouse Network is a World Economic Forum initiative co-founded with McKinsey & Company and counselled by an Advisory Board of industry leaders with factories and value chains that join the network are designated by an independent panel of experts

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022