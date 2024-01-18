SIMPLY SPIKED® KICKS OFF 2024 WITH THE RELEASE OF SIMPLY SPIKED® LIMEADE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Simply Spiked is bringing a fan favorite into the limelight with the release of four new flavors that will help legal age drinkers zest up every occasion

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Spiked ®

has been a rising star in its category, growing a core base of legal drinking age brand fans since the release of Simply Spiked Lemonade ®

in June 2022 and again in March 2023 with the release of Simply Spiked ® Peach. To kick off 2024, Simply Spiked is back and ready to step into the limelight with the launch of the hottest new flavor of the year: Simply Spiked ®

Limeade.

Simply Spiked Limeade

As a brand that is always ahead of the trend, Simply Spiked knows Limeade is the flavor its day-one fans have been waiting for - and now they are here to deliver. Simply Spiked Limeade is a line of four zesty limeade flavors made with 5% real fruit juice that's squeezed and then concentrated.

"We're always at the forefront of the next big thing in flavor, identifying trends through a combination of category insights, emerging consumer interest and of course, listening to our day-one fans to shape our innovations," said Jamie Rotnicki, vice president of Innovation at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "It's no secret that limeade is a fan favorite. This flavor is HOT, it's the #3 flavor in alternative beverages after tea and lemonade [1], so it only made sense for Simply Spiked Limeade to be the third addition to the Simply Spiked family. With the launch of Simply Spiked Limeade we're looking to build on the brand's momentum from the past few years and bring our day-one fans a new line of flavors that's as on trend as they are."

Simply Spiked ®

Limeade is available in four NEW bold Limeade flavors: Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade, Passion Fruit Limeade and Blackberry Limeade and is available for purchase in 12-pack variety packs, as well as standalone 24 oz single cans of the Signature Limeade flavor.

The brand credits its rapid growth over the past two years to overwhelming brand fan support and consumer excitement. The brand became an instant fan favorite, with Simply Spiked Lemonade ®

launching as the #1 Flavored Alternative Beverage innovation in 2022 [2] and Simply Spiked Peach ®

following fast as the #1 Flavored Alt Line Extension Innovation of 2023 [3]. Simply Spiked skyrocketed from $0 to $250m in sales in 18 months and made Numerator's list of the fastest-growing brands of 2023. The brand has no plans of slowing down.

As the brand continues to expand, Simply Spiked is investing further in the fans that have supported them since day one with authentic media partnerships and marketing. The launch of Simply Spiked Limeade will be supported with a 360 media and advertising plan including a new TV ad spot set to launch during March Hoops, a partnership with the Match Group, influencer partnerships, and social media as well as a large-scale activation to reach legal drinking age consumers this February. It's safe to say 2024 is going to be juicy.

To celebrate responsibly and learn more about the release of Simply Spiked Limeade and when and where you can get a zesty 12-pack for yourself, visit and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @drinksimplyspiked.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.

1Source:

Circana Barrel Sales, Flavor Subgroup, Total US MULO + Conv, 52WK WE 12/31/23

2Source: Circana, Total US MULO + Conv, Brand Launch Year 2022, 52WK WE 1/1/23

3Source: Circana, Total US MULO + Conv, Brand Launch Year 2023, 13WK WE 8/27/23

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company