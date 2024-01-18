Investor Announces Decision To Quit Stock Trading On Social Media After Multiple Losses, Basant Maheshwari Reacts

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Investing in the stock market carries an element of risk and investors should have a very fair idea about this. Some people invest directly, while others choose trading platforms like Zerodha, Kartik Gupta, an investor, took to X to announce his decision to quit trading as he was tired of losses that could not recover. Gupta even mentioned that it has become a cycle and the same thing happens every 3-4 months wrote on January 10, \"After having 3-4 years of continuous losses, I have finally decided to give up on #trading. FOR ME, NIFTY AND MARKETS WERE LIKE MY FAVOURITE THING. Today, I GIVE UP ON MY FAVOURITE THING. I TRIED TO HELP YOU ALL. ALWAYS TOLD ALL OF YOU THAT TRADING IS SO TOUGH IF YOU ARE NOT DISCIPLINED.\"ALSO READ: Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, TN best performing states in startup promotionHe added, \"If you don't know how to do money management/ you are not disciplined, then markets are not for you,\" and added, \"I don't know how to recover from failure everywhere.\"On receiving an account closure request, Zerodha mailed Kartik, and said, \"This request will be processed at our end within 72 hours. While this request is under processing you will not be able to login to our platforms. The closure information email will be sent to you once this process is completed.\"Reacting to Kartik's long tweets, renowned trade investor Basant Maheshwari tried to console the depressed investor and said not to lose heart wrote, \"Hey Kartik, I don't know you and this post just landed on my timeline. It takes bravery and immense courage to accept defeat. I am sure this will only help you move ahead.\"Adding more, Maheshwari wrote,“It's ok to lose a battle as long as you win the war! All I can say is that 'Paisa Share Bazaar se Banta Hai'! Wishing you all the best.”Meanwhile, on January 18, reports arrived that Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's two firms – Kamath Associates and NKSquared – will invest ₹50 crore each at Nazara Technologies, and their combined stake will increase from 2.53 percent to 3.93 percent.
