Raj CM Announces Half Day Holiday On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that there will be a half day holiday in the state on January 22, the day of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister made this announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the BJP state office.

However, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje did not attend the meeting.

After the meeting concluded, State Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said that all the ministers have been instructed to hold a public hearing in the BJP state office in the coming days.

The Rajasthan BJP MLAs further extended their suggestions for running the Assembly House.

A meeting of BJP MLAs was called before the Assembly session starting from Friday.

During the BJP legislature party meeting, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, State party President C.P. Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg were present.

--IANS

arc/khz